Anne Morris TincherLouisville - Anne Morris Tincher, age 70, passed away on July 20, 2020 surrounded by her daughter and son-in-law. She was born on December 16, 1949 in Birmingham, Alabama to the late Marvin and Doris Tincher.She grew up in Nashville, TN, graduating from Hillwood High School in 1967. Anne attended Middle Tennessee State University of Murfreesboro in 1974, receiving a degree in psychology. She was a member of the rifle team and Delta Zeta Sorority. She later received her degree in accounting from University of Louisville. Anne retired from Yum Brands in 2010.Anne was an avid lover of the outdoors, including gardening, horticulture, trail riding horses, traveling and camping with her many friends. She spent much of her time with her horse Toby. She also enjoyed sewing, quilting, and crafting in general.Left to cherish her memory is her daughter Ellen Rose McGill (Jason); step-granddaughter Haven McGill; and sisters Judy Monaco (Hon. Dave) and Gayle Walden (Richard).A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, July 25, 20 at 4:00 pm at Ratterman Funeral Home, 3711 Lexington Road, "in St. Matthews". The Family will receive visitors from 12:00 pm - 4:00 pm prior to the service.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Speak Up For Horses, PO Box 434, Falmouth, KY 41040.