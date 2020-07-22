1/1
Anne Morris Tincher
1949 - 2020
Anne Morris Tincher

Louisville - Anne Morris Tincher, age 70, passed away on July 20, 2020 surrounded by her daughter and son-in-law. She was born on December 16, 1949 in Birmingham, Alabama to the late Marvin and Doris Tincher.

She grew up in Nashville, TN, graduating from Hillwood High School in 1967. Anne attended Middle Tennessee State University of Murfreesboro in 1974, receiving a degree in psychology. She was a member of the rifle team and Delta Zeta Sorority. She later received her degree in accounting from University of Louisville. Anne retired from Yum Brands in 2010.

Anne was an avid lover of the outdoors, including gardening, horticulture, trail riding horses, traveling and camping with her many friends. She spent much of her time with her horse Toby. She also enjoyed sewing, quilting, and crafting in general.

Left to cherish her memory is her daughter Ellen Rose McGill (Jason); step-granddaughter Haven McGill; and sisters Judy Monaco (Hon. Dave) and Gayle Walden (Richard).

A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, July 25, 20 at 4:00 pm at Ratterman Funeral Home, 3711 Lexington Road, "in St. Matthews". The Family will receive visitors from 12:00 pm - 4:00 pm prior to the service.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Speak Up For Horses, PO Box 434, Falmouth, KY 41040.

www.rattermanbrothers.com






Published in Courier-Journal from Jul. 22 to Jul. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
25
Visitation
12:00 - 04:00 PM
Ratterman Funeral Home - St. Matthews
JUL
25
Memorial service
04:00 PM
Ratterman Funeral Home - St. Matthews
Funeral services provided by
Ratterman Funeral Home - St. Matthews
3711 Lexington Road
Louisville, KY 40207
(502) 893-3644
Memories & Condolences
July 22, 2020
I first met Ann at the IPF support group at UofL. When I asked her to help with videos for the Hope for the Breath-less Charity she was so incredibly gracious to help out. She did an awesome job. The videos have helped a lot of patients explain to friends and family their disease. For that, I’ll be forever grateful.

It was a privilege to have known her.
Ruth O&#8217;Bryan
Friend
July 22, 2020
She was one of my best friends and I will miss her terribly. Probably the sweetest and kindest person I’ve ever met. We had many, many good times camping and trail riding. I know she is riding horses in heaven right now.
Susan Vuturo
Friend
July 22, 2020
he was the most sweetest and loving lady I ever had to meet. Watch over your loved ones miss Anne
Tanya burgess
Friend
