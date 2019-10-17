|
Anne P. Terranova
Louisville - Anne P. Terranova, 63, passed away on Wednesday, October 9, 2019.
Anne was musical, artistic and creative. She made friends everywhere she went and lived her life with a constant smile on her face.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Salvatore Terranova and Barbara Terranova (Switzer). She is survived by her daughters Sarah Dosker of Melbourne, FL and Meredith Dosker of Hollywood, MD.
A gathering will be held on Saturday, October 19, 2019 at Arch L. Heady at Resthaven and Resthaven Memorial Park from 12 -3 p.m. with Graveside Service following.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Oct. 17 to Oct. 19, 2019