Anne Volk Sheridan
Louisville - Anne V. Sheridan, 91, passed away at Baptist East Hospital on Friday April 17, 2020.

Anne was born to the late Fred and Estelle (Traub) Volk on August 10, 1928. Anne, grew up in Louisville and attended Sacred Heart Model School, Sacred Heart Academy and the University of Louisville. Anne started her career at General Electric and after raising her 2 boys she spent the balance of her career as a legal secretary. Anne was a member of St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church.

Anne was preceded in death by her husband Michael Patrick Sheridan, her parents Fred and Estelle Volk, and her brothers Fred and Don Volk.

Anne is survived by her sons, Pat Sheridan (Debbie Gollay), Tim Sheridan (Leigh Marshall) and 4 grandchildren, Wheeler, Michael, Matthew and Marshall.

The family has honored Anne's wish for Cremation and a memorial will be scheduled at a future date.

Anne's final resting place will be at Calvary Cemetery, Louisville, Kentucky.

Memorial contributions may be made to Sacred Heart Academy in her name.






Published in Courier-Journal from May 4 to May 10, 2020.
