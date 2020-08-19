1/1
Anne Wagner McDonald
Anne Wagner McDonald

LOUISVILLE - Anne Wagner McDonald, passed away at home August 15, 2020, at the age of 79 following a short battle with cancer. She was predeceased by her parents, George J. Wagner and Mary Jane Brown Wagner, as well as an older brother, George J. Wagner, Jr.

She is survived by her husband and high school sweetheart, Stephen McDonald, and their two daughters, Beth Blythe (Blake) and Holly Schmelzer (David). She leaves behind one sister, Martha "Teekie" Farr (Bartow) of Washington, DC as well as grandchildren, Anne and Libby Schmelzer, Hunter, Davis and Jack Blythe, and many loving nieces and nephews.

Anne was born and raised in Louisville and was a proud 1958 graduate of Atherton High School. She then went on to receive a Bachelor of Arts degree from Hollins College followed by a Masters in Education from Indiana University. A lifelong student, Anne later went back to school to earn an Accounting degree from Bellarmine University, as well as her CPA.

Anne was a devoted wife and mother and a kind and generous friend to all who knew her. She was a skilled tennis player, golfer and a capable bridge player. An avid reader, she loved her 30 year-plus Book Club as well as her longstanding "Golden Girls" high school lunch group. She devoted countless hours as a volunteer for various organizations such as the Kentucky Humane Society, the Women's Club of Louisville and Christ Church United Methodist. She will be greatly missed by so many friends and family.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the family will be holding a private funeral service at Christ Church United Methodist.

The family would like to thank Dr. Felicia Longenecker, Dr. Michael Kommor, and all the nurses who gave her such great care in the last weeks of her life.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her honor to Hope Scarves Metastatic Breast Cancer Research Fund, or to Christ Church United Methodist Mission Fund.






Published in Courier-Journal from Aug. 19 to Aug. 20, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Pearson Funeral Home
149 Breckenridge Lane
Louisville, KY 40207
(502) 896-0349
