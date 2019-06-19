|
Annelise M. Henry
Louisville - Annelise Maria Henry, 90 of Louisville passed away peacefully on June 15, 2019. She was born in Aschaffenburg, Germany on July 19, 1928. She was a faithful member of St. Athanasius Catholic Church and a member of S.A.W.S.
She is preceded in death by her loving husband of 43 years George A. Henry. Annelise is survived by her children Robert Henry (Linda), Yvonne Franzi (George), Edith Thurman (Roy) and Shelia Meyer (Jack) and many dear grandchildren and great grandchildren.
A funeral mass will be held Friday, June 21st at 10am at St. Athanasius Catholic Church 5915 Outer Loop Louisville, KY with burial to follow in Resthaven Memorial Park. Visitation will be Thursday, June 20th from 3-8pm at Arch L. Heady at Resthaven Funeral Home 4400 Bardstown Road Louisville, KY.
A heart felt thank you to the dedicated and professional staff of Baptist Health for the compassion shown to Annelise.
Expressions of sympathy can be made in memory of Annelise to Baptist Health Foundation, Greater Louisville.
Published in The Courier-Journal on June 19, 2019