Annette Fleck Geller
Louisville - Annette Fleck Geller died peacefully on October 28, 2020, at the age of 86.
She is preceded in death by her loving parents, Samuel and Hannah Fleck.
Survived by her beloved husband, Harry, of 63 years. Her sister Bunny (Allen) Sabath, and brother, Stanley (Laurie) Fleck.
Lovingly remembered by her children, Larry (Julie) Geller, Sally (Daniel) Weinberg, Mark (Tracy) Geller, and David (Betsey) Geller. Grandchildren, Heather (Chad) Clink, Natalie Geller, Zachery (Allie) Weinberg, Schuyler Weinberg, Alexander, Isabelle, Kendall, Rose Geller, Sydney, Abigail, and Hannah Geller. Great-grandchildren Sawyer, Holden and Parker Clink, and Talia Weinberg.
Annette cherished her family and friends. She graciously hosted all Shabbat and holiday gatherings and delighted in an overflowing table. Her time with her grandchildren was always the most special. She would bake, go to movies, paint pottery, and made lots of special memories. Her love of family extended to her many nieces and nephews where she always looked forward to lifecycle gala events.
She is a native of Louisville and a lifelong member of Congregation Adath Jeshurun. In addition to AJ, she was very involved at the Jewish Community Center. She loved to dance, take Pilates, and played cards with her friends consistently for over 50 years. Her greatest love, was her husband, Harry. They shared a wonderful, beautiful, loving life for 63 years. They traveled the world together but they were happy anywhere as long as they were together.
