1/1
Annette Fleck Geller
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Annette's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Annette Fleck Geller

Louisville - Annette Fleck Geller died peacefully on October 28, 2020, at the age of 86.

She is preceded in death by her loving parents, Samuel and Hannah Fleck.

Survived by her beloved husband, Harry, of 63 years. Her sister Bunny (Allen) Sabath, and brother, Stanley (Laurie) Fleck.

Lovingly remembered by her children, Larry (Julie) Geller, Sally (Daniel) Weinberg, Mark (Tracy) Geller, and David (Betsey) Geller. Grandchildren, Heather (Chad) Clink, Natalie Geller, Zachery (Allie) Weinberg, Schuyler Weinberg, Alexander, Isabelle, Kendall, Rose Geller, Sydney, Abigail, and Hannah Geller. Great-grandchildren Sawyer, Holden and Parker Clink, and Talia Weinberg.

Annette cherished her family and friends. She graciously hosted all Shabbat and holiday gatherings and delighted in an overflowing table. Her time with her grandchildren was always the most special. She would bake, go to movies, paint pottery, and made lots of special memories. Her love of family extended to her many nieces and nephews where she always looked forward to lifecycle gala events.

She is a native of Louisville and a lifelong member of Congregation Adath Jeshurun. In addition to AJ, she was very involved at the Jewish Community Center. She loved to dance, take Pilates, and played cards with her friends consistently for over 50 years. Her greatest love, was her husband, Harry. They shared a wonderful, beautiful, loving life for 63 years. They traveled the world together but they were happy anywhere as long as they were together.

Contributions to Congregation Adath Jeshurun - Annette and Harry Geller Chumash Fund, 2401 Woodbourne Ave, Louisville, KY 40205 would be most appreciated.

Graveside services will be live-streamed beginning at 1 p.m., Sunday, November 1st, 2020. https://www.facebook.com/HermanMeyerSon/ Arrangements entrusted to Herman Meyer & Son, Inc.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier-Journal from Oct. 30 to Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
1
Graveside service
01:00 PM
live-streamed
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Herman Meyer & Son Inc.
1338 Ellison Avenue
Louisville, KY 40204
(502) 458-9569
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Courier-Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved