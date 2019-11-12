|
|
Annette Jarboe
Louisville - Annette Jarboe, 93, passed away peacefully on Sunday, November 10, 2019 in her Prayer Chair, with her Bible open and her hands crossed. She loved the Lord and was dedicated to serving Him. She impacted many people's lives, most of all that of her family.
She was born on August 12, 1926 in St. Louis, Missouri.
Annette is survived by her children; Bonnie, Joyce, Guy, Ron, Rick and James, ten grandchildren and twelve great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be from 12:00 pm until the memorial service at 1:00 pm on Friday, November 15, 2019 at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, (235 Juneau Drive Louisville, KY 40243).
To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.NewcomerKentuckiana.com.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, 2019