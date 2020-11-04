1/1
Annette Lee Hill
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Annette's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Annette Lee Hill

Louisville - 83, passed away Sunday, November 1, 2020.

Annette was preceded in death by her husband, James Hill; 2 children, Patricia Williams and James Arthur Burney.

She is survived by her children, Wanda Hill White (Larry), Noble M. Hill, Harold L. Hill (Debbie), Gregory O. Hill and Roy A. Hill; two sisters, Royella Walker and Mona Wrencher, and a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.

Visitation: 11am -12pm Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at Forest Tabernacle Baptist Church, 4250 E. Indian Trail. Funeral service will be private.

Arrangements entrusted to A. D. Porter & Sons, 1300 W. Chestnut St.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier-Journal from Nov. 4 to Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
10
Visitation
11:00 - 12:00 PM
Forest Tabernacle Baptist Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
A.D. Porter & Sons Funeral Home Downtown
1300 West Chestnut Street
Louisville, KY 40203
(502) 587-9678
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Courier-Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved