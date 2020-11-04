Annette Lee Hill
Louisville - 83, passed away Sunday, November 1, 2020.
Annette was preceded in death by her husband, James Hill; 2 children, Patricia Williams and James Arthur Burney.
She is survived by her children, Wanda Hill White (Larry), Noble M. Hill, Harold L. Hill (Debbie), Gregory O. Hill and Roy A. Hill; two sisters, Royella Walker and Mona Wrencher, and a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.
Visitation: 11am -12pm Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at Forest Tabernacle Baptist Church, 4250 E. Indian Trail. Funeral service will be private.
Arrangements entrusted to A. D. Porter & Sons, 1300 W. Chestnut St.