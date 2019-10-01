Services
Ratterman & Sons Funeral Home
10600 Taylorsville Road
Jeffersontown, KY 40299
(502) 267-5461
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Ratterman & Sons Funeral Home
10600 Taylorsville Road
Jeffersontown, KY 40299
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Bartholomew Catholic Church
Annette McGoff Smith Obituary
Annette McGoff Smith

Louisville - Annette McGoff Smith, 61, entered into Eternal Life Monday, September 30, 2019.

Annette was born in Louisville to Raymond and Mary Villier McGoff. She was a 1976 graduate of Fern Creek High School. She worked diligently to provide and care for the needs of the children in the Jefferson County Public Schools. She will be fondly remembered for passionately serving those with special needs in the Louisville community.

She will be dearly missed by her loving husband of 42 years, Bobby Smith; children, Melissa Fuller (Jason), Jason Smith (Jessica), and Sarah Irvin (Jeremy); parents, Ray and Mary McGoff; siblings, Cathy Campbell (Donnie), Mike McGoff (Linda), Mark McGoff (Diane); and many nieces, nephews and dear friends (especially the "Six Pack").

Visiation will be 2-8 p.m. Friday at Ratterman and Sons, 10600 Taylorsville Road - Jeffersontown. Mass of Christian Burial will be 10 a.m. Saturday at St. Bartholomew Catholic Church.

Memorial contributions may be made to Hosparus. Online condolences may be shared at www.Ratterman.com.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Oct. 1 to Oct. 2, 2019
