Annette Tompkins
Louisville - Annette Tompkins, 49, of Louisville, entered Eternal Life with her Heavenly Father on Tuesday, February 11, 2020.
Annette was born in Louisville to Bill Tompkins and Judy Klinglesmith. She was loved by so many and had an infectious smile. She was definitely an angel on earth.
She is preceded in death by her fraternal grandparents, Bill, Sr. and Mary Tompkins; and maternal grandparents, Edwin and Anna Mae Talley.
Left to cherish Annette's memory are her mother, Judy Klinglesmith (Harold); father, Bill Tompkins (Barbara); sister, Jenny Miller (Keith); nephew, Jeremy Miller (Sarah); niece, Meghan Miller; the extended families of the Klinglesmith, Talley and Tompkins; and her godparents, Phyliss Hess and Bill Paulus.
Funeral services for Annette will be at 10 AM on Monday, February 17, 2020 at Ratterman & Sons Funeral Home, 3800 Bardstown Road, with burial to follow at Penn Run Cemetery. Visitation will be from 2-8 PM on Sunday, February 16 at the funeral home.
The family would like to give a special thanks to Annette's longtime caregivers, Hannah Cox (Aunt) and Sadie Johnson, to the love and care they gave over the years.
Memorial donations may be made to any charity that displays the love that Annette had for everyone. Online condolences may be shared at www.Ratterman.com.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Feb. 13 to Feb. 14, 2020