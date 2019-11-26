|
|
Annie Elizabeth "Sister" Hendricks
Louisville -
Hendricks, Annie Elizabeth "Sister", 79, of Louisville died Friday November 23, 2019 at Jewish Hospital. She was a retired licensed practical nurse at the Four Court Nursing Home and a member of Bethel Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by a son Theodore Lamont Burrell.
She is survived by a son Chester L. Burrell (Pamela); a sister Fitzgerald Joseph (Sylvester, Sr.); a brother Theodore N. Burrell (Margie); 4 grandchildren and one great grandchild.
Her funeral service will be held 1:00 p.m. Friday November 29, 2019 at W. P. Porter Mortuary 2611 Virginia Ave., with burial in Green Meadows Cemetery. Visitation will be 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Friday. Online condolences wpportermortuary.com
Published in The Courier-Journal from Nov. 26 to Nov. 28, 2019