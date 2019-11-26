Services
W. P. Porter Mortuary
2611 Virginia Ave
Louisville, KY 40211
(502) 775-5555
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 29, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
W. P. Porter Mortuary
2611 Virginia Ave.
Louisville, KY
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Nov. 29, 2019
1:00 PM
W. P. Porter Mortuary
2611 Virginia Ave.
Louisville, KY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Annie Hendricks
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Annie Elizabeth "Sister" Hendricks

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Annie Elizabeth "Sister" Hendricks Obituary
Annie Elizabeth "Sister" Hendricks

Louisville -

Hendricks, Annie Elizabeth "Sister", 79, of Louisville died Friday November 23, 2019 at Jewish Hospital. She was a retired licensed practical nurse at the Four Court Nursing Home and a member of Bethel Baptist Church.

She was preceded in death by a son Theodore Lamont Burrell.

She is survived by a son Chester L. Burrell (Pamela); a sister Fitzgerald Joseph (Sylvester, Sr.); a brother Theodore N. Burrell (Margie); 4 grandchildren and one great grandchild.

Her funeral service will be held 1:00 p.m. Friday November 29, 2019 at W. P. Porter Mortuary 2611 Virginia Ave., with burial in Green Meadows Cemetery. Visitation will be 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Friday. Online condolences wpportermortuary.com
Published in The Courier-Journal from Nov. 26 to Nov. 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Annie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -