Annie Mae Murphy
Louisville - 91, passed away September 12, 2019. Retired from the Jefferson County Public School System. She was exceptionally loving and devoted to all who knew her. She is survived by two granddaughters, Rolita Miles (Jerald) and Kimberly Young and leaves to cherish her memory 5 great-grandchildren, a host extended family members and friends. She was a faithful member of N Street Baptist Church, where she was member for nearly 60 years. Visitation will be held at 10am to 11am with the funeral service to follow at N Street Baptist Church on Saturday, September 21, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. Interment will follow at Louisville Cemetery.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Sept. 17 to Sept. 18, 2019