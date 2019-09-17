Services
A.D. Porter & Sons Funeral Home Downtown
1300 West Chestnut Street
Louisville, KY 40203
(502) 587-9678
Resources
More Obituaries for Annie Murphy
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Annie Mae Murphy

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Annie Mae Murphy Obituary
Annie Mae Murphy

Louisville - 91, passed away September 12, 2019. Retired from the Jefferson County Public School System. She was exceptionally loving and devoted to all who knew her. She is survived by two granddaughters, Rolita Miles (Jerald) and Kimberly Young and leaves to cherish her memory 5 great-grandchildren, a host extended family members and friends. She was a faithful member of N Street Baptist Church, where she was member for nearly 60 years. Visitation will be held at 10am to 11am with the funeral service to follow at N Street Baptist Church on Saturday, September 21, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. Interment will follow at Louisville Cemetery.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Sept. 17 to Sept. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Annie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now