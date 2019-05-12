|
|
Annie Mae Williams
Louisville - 88, passed away Friday, May 10, 2019.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Frank R. Williams; three sisters and a brother.
Annie is survived by her loving sons, Gary (Laurie), Kenneth (Pamela), Dennis and Terry Williams (Lynn); grandchildren, Timothy, Mitchell and Jonathan; 3 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
Her visitation will be held Tuesday 2-8 p.m. and after 9 a.m. Wednesday at Joseph E. Ratterman & Son, 7336 Southside Dr. The funeral will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday with cremation to follow.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Neals Chapel, Lecta-Kino Rd. Glasgow, KY 42141 or Multiple Sclerosis Foundation.
Published in The Courier-Journal on May 12, 2019