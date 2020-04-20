|
|
Annie Ruth Gillihan Colbert
Louisville - Annie Ruth Gillihan Colbert, age 92 passed from natural causes on April 11, 2020. She is preceded in death by her parents, Turner and Annie Gillihan, husband, Donald Ray Colbert, sisters, Robin Brown, Ruby Davidson, Ann Dabbs and Eudell Bennett. She is survived by her daughters, Esther Ann White (Robert White), Sharon Gorgas (The late Philip Gorgas) and Pamela Hasson(David Hasson); sister, Penny Redding; Grandchildren, Austin White, Brad White, Brian White, Emilie Christie, Cole Hasson and Elizabeth Hasson; Great Grandchildren, Aidan White, Anabelle White, Julia White and Peyton White. Ruth was born in Nashville, Tennessee on December 30, 1927. She lived in Louisville, Kentucky for 28 years and worked at South Central Bell Telephone and General Electric Appliance Park. Ruth and Don moved to Kuttawa, Kentucky in 1974 and co-owned/operated Kuttawa Harbor Marina till their retirement in 1996. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Alzheimers Associaton or the .
Published in The Courier-Journal from Apr. 20 to Apr. 26, 2020