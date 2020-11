Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Annie's life story with friends and family

Share Annie's life story with friends and family

Annie Ruth Holbert



Louisville - 95, passed away November 3, 2020. She is survived by a daughter, Willie M. Mayweather; four grandchildren, 9 great grandchildren and 9 great-great grandchildren.



Visitation:10 am-11 am Saturday at her church, New Bethel Apostolic, 4100 River Park Drive. Funeral services will follow immediately. Burial: Green Meadows Cemetery. Arrangements: G.C. Williams Funeral Home.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store