Annunciata Muth O.s.u.

Annunciata Muth O.s.u. Obituary
Annunciata Muth, O.S.U.

Louisville - Ursuline Sister of Louisville Sister Annunciata Muth, O.S.U., 93, died at Nazareth Home-Clifton on February 9, 2020. A native of Louisville, she entered the Ursuline Sisters of Louisville in 1945.

In Louisville, Sister Muth taught at St. Francis of Assisi, St. Raphael, St. Elizabeth, St. Helen, St. Theresa, St. Rita, St. Jerome and St. Athanasius parish schools, as well as, Sacred Heart Academy and Sacred Heart Model School. She also taught at Pope John XXIII School in Madison, Indiana, St. Paul School in Westerville, Ohio and three schools in Nebraska: St. Patrick in North Platte, Blessed Sacrament in Omaha, and St. Patrick in Sidney.

Sister Annunciata was a teaching assistant at Holy Spirit School in Louisville from 1997-2006. Altogether, Sr. Muth spent 59 years in education at 15 different schools.

Sister Muth graduated from Sacred Heart Academy and Ursuline College, and earned a master's degree from Creighton University, Omaha, in 1960.

Sister Annunciata is survived by her sister Dorothea Muth Redmon, of Louisville, KY, several nieces and nephews, as well as, her community of Ursuline Sisters and Associates.

Visitation will be at the Ursuline Motherhouse Chapel, 3115 Lexington Road on Wednesday, February 12 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. followed by a prayer vigil. The funeral liturgy will be celebrated on Thursday, February 13 at 11 a.m. in the Motherhouse Chapel with burial in St. Michael Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Bosse Funeral Home.

Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Ursuline Sisters and mailed to the Mission Advancement Office, 3105 Lexington Road, Louisville, KY 40206.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Feb. 11 to Feb. 12, 2020
