Services
Evergreen Cemetery
4623 Preston Highway
Louisville, KY 40213
(502) 366-1481
Visitation
Thursday, Jul. 18, 2019
10:00 AM - 3:00 PM
Farmdale Baptist Church
1238 Durrett Lane
Louisville, KY
Funeral service
Thursday, Jul. 18, 2019
3:00 PM
Farmdale Baptist Church
1238 Durrett Lane
Louisville, KY
Anthaleen B. Brunson

Anthaleen B. Brunson Obituary
Anthaleen B. Brunson

Louisville - 91, was welcomed into Heaven on Sunday, July 14, 2019. Ancey, as she was affectionately known for her boundless energy and loving personality, will be greatly missed by all who loved her. She was born in Butler County to Mable and Wade Cook and had eight siblings.

She was preceded in death by both of her husbands, Robert Goodman Sr. and Joseph Brunson.

She is survived by her two children, Chyerl Blair (David) and Robert "Bobby" Goodman Jr. (Jeanne); grandchildren, Ashley Ruthledge (Blake) and Wade Goodman; sisters, Glenda Martin and Mae Belcher; brother, Billy Cook; along with many nieces, nephews, and stepchildren and their families.

The funeral service will be held Thursday, July 18, 2019 at 3 pm at Farmdale Baptist Church, 1238 Durrett Lane, Louisville, KY. Visitation will be Thursday from 10 am-3 pm at the church. There will be no graveside service as a private memorial will be held at a later date.
Published in The Courier-Journal from July 16 to July 17, 2019
