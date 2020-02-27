|
|
Anthony C. Bacher
Shepherdsville - Anthony C. Bacher, age 79, of Shepherdsville, returned to his Heavenly Father on February 24, 2020. Mr. Bacher was born in Louisville, Kentucky on February 8, 1941.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Anton and Ottilia (Huber) Bacher; son, Anthony T. Bacher; brother, Michael Bacher; and his son-in-law, Dwayne Collett.
He leaves to cherish his memory his loving wife, Norma (Utter) Bacher; children, Stephen Bacher and his son, Eli, James and Adriane Bacher, and Mary Collett and family, Michael and Amber Collett and their daughter, Ariel, and Hunter and Bradley Collett; siblings, Paul and Bernard Bacher, Mary Tupica, Elizabeth Wilson, Frances Jones, Theresa French and Philomena Edwardson.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be conducted at 11 am on Saturday, February 29, 2020 at Saint Theresa of Calcutta Catholic Church (903 Fairdale Rd., Fairdale, Kentucky 40118) with interment in Calvary Cemetery to follow. Friends may pay their respects on Friday from 4-8 pm at Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home (Preston Highway at Brooks Road). Full obituary on www.subfuneralhome.com
Published in The Courier-Journal from Feb. 27 to Feb. 28, 2020