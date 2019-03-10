Services
Fern Creek Funeral Home - Louisville
5406 Bardstown Rd.
Louisville, KY 40291
(502) 499-1361
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 11, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Fern Creek Funeral Home - Louisville
5406 Bardstown Rd.
Louisville, KY 40291
Funeral
Tuesday, Mar. 12, 2019
10:00 AM
Fern Creek Funeral Home - Louisville
5406 Bardstown Rd.
Louisville, KY 40291
Anthony Ciaburri Obituary
Anthony Ciaburri

Louisville - Anthony Andrew Ciaburri, 93, died Wednesday, March 6, 2019.

He was a mechanic for Fruehauf Trailer Co., an Army Veteran of WWII, and a member of Okolona Church of Christ.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Martha Frances Ciaburri; son, John Ciaburri;a granddaughter; brother, Dominick Ciaburri; sister, Jo Martucci

He is survived by his children, Fred Ciaburri (Anita), Linda Pardon (Wyman) and James Ciaburri (Denise); 10 grandchildren; 11 great grandchildren; and brother, Salvatore Ciaburri.

His funeral is 10am Tuesday at Fern Creek Funeral Home, 5406 Bardstown Road with burial in Highland Memory Gardens. Visitation is 3-7pm Monday.

Memorial gifts: .
Published in The Courier-Journal on Mar. 10, 2019
