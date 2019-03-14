|
Anthony "Tom" Clephas
Louisville - Anthony "Tom" Clephas, 81, died Tuesday, March 12, 2019.
He was retired from General Electric Appliance Park, retired Master Sergeant U.S. Army Reserves, and an Army Veteran.
He was preceded in death by his first wife of 32 years, Joyce Philpott Clephas; and parents, Anthony G. and Julia Mannix Clephas.
He is survived by his wife, Shirley Foster Clephas; son, Michael A. Clephas; step-son, Bobby Joe Foster; grandchildren, Randy, Veronica, Eddie and Sam Clephas; step-grandchildren, Caleb and Amelia Foster; great grandson, Percy Clephas; brothers, Gerald J. (Joyce), and Charles F.Clephas (Barbara); sisters, Ann Keene (Joe), and Mary Clephas Mannix; and many nieces and nephews.
His memorial service is noon on Saturday. Visitation is Saturday after 10:00am until the time of the service. He had a private burial in Resthaven Memorial Park.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Mar. 14, 2019