Services
Fern Creek Funeral Home - Louisville
5406 Bardstown Rd.
Louisville, KY 40291
(502) 499-1361
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 1, 2019
9:30 AM - 1:00 PM
Fern Creek Funeral Home - Louisville
5406 Bardstown Rd.
Louisville, KY 40291
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Nov. 1, 2019
1:00 PM
Fern Creek Funeral Home - Louisville
5406 Bardstown Rd.
Louisville, KY 40291
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Anthony Huelse
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Anthony E. Huelse


1931 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Anthony E. Huelse Obituary
Anthony E. Huelse

Indianapolis - Anthony E. Huelse, 88, formerly of Fern Creek, returned to his Heavenly Father on 28 October, 2019 at Westminster North Facility in Indianapolis surrounded by his loving family. Tony was born February 22, 1931 in Jefferson Co., Kentucky to the late Elmer and Rosa Schell Huelse.

Tony was a retired South Central Bell Lineman and Manager for over 40 years. He proudly served his country in the United States Army Air Corps and Coast Guard in the 1940's and early 1950's. Tony will be remembered as being a caring and generous man; volunteering his time by delivering for the Meals On Wheels program in the Louisville area, faithfully contributing to over fifteen charities and calling Bingo for the Little Sisters of the Poor for over a decade. He was a baseball coach, avid reader, an outdoor enthusiast, and traveler who loved spending time with all his family across the United States. He took great pride in supporting his children and grandchildren's sporting and milestone achievements. Tony loved the Lord and still saw it fitting to drive himself to church at 88 yrs old.

He is survived by his daughter, Pamela Green (John); son, Scott Huelse (Tamme); grandchildren, Jordan Huelse (Lindsay), Brennan Huelse (Victoria)and their soon to be great-grandson Rowen, Trey Green, Ashley Frazier (Scott) and Becca Green.

He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Jo Ann. He married Jo Ann Faust in Louisville in 1954, and they remained a loving and caring couple for 61 years until her passing in 2015.

On Friday, 01 November, a funeral mass celebration will be held at 1pm at Fern Creek Funeral Home, 5406 Bardstown Road with entombment in Resthaven Mausoleum. Friends may visit after 9:30 until the time of the service.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Oct. 29 to Oct. 31, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Anthony's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now