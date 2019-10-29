|
Anthony E. Huelse
Indianapolis - Anthony E. Huelse, 88, formerly of Fern Creek, returned to his Heavenly Father on 28 October, 2019 at Westminster North Facility in Indianapolis surrounded by his loving family. Tony was born February 22, 1931 in Jefferson Co., Kentucky to the late Elmer and Rosa Schell Huelse.
Tony was a retired South Central Bell Lineman and Manager for over 40 years. He proudly served his country in the United States Army Air Corps and Coast Guard in the 1940's and early 1950's. Tony will be remembered as being a caring and generous man; volunteering his time by delivering for the Meals On Wheels program in the Louisville area, faithfully contributing to over fifteen charities and calling Bingo for the Little Sisters of the Poor for over a decade. He was a baseball coach, avid reader, an outdoor enthusiast, and traveler who loved spending time with all his family across the United States. He took great pride in supporting his children and grandchildren's sporting and milestone achievements. Tony loved the Lord and still saw it fitting to drive himself to church at 88 yrs old.
He is survived by his daughter, Pamela Green (John); son, Scott Huelse (Tamme); grandchildren, Jordan Huelse (Lindsay), Brennan Huelse (Victoria)and their soon to be great-grandson Rowen, Trey Green, Ashley Frazier (Scott) and Becca Green.
He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Jo Ann. He married Jo Ann Faust in Louisville in 1954, and they remained a loving and caring couple for 61 years until her passing in 2015.
On Friday, 01 November, a funeral mass celebration will be held at 1pm at Fern Creek Funeral Home, 5406 Bardstown Road with entombment in Resthaven Mausoleum. Friends may visit after 9:30 until the time of the service.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Oct. 29 to Oct. 31, 2019