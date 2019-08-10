|
|
Anthony E. Jett
Louisville - Anthony "Tony" Edward Jett, 61, of Louisville, Kentucky, passed away on Wednesday, August 7, 2019 after a brief unexpected illness.
Tony is proceeded in death by his father, Franklin Jett. He is survived by his mother Shirley (Ott), his wife of 33 years, Susan (Welch), & his three children, Ryan, Tyler, & Hannah, along with his granddaughter Kylie. As a brother of 7, he leaves behind his sister Sheila White (Tom), Gregory Jett (Terri), Victor Jett (Angie), Cynthia Dale (Alan), Mary Weeks (John), Brenda Robinson, Carolyn Guthrie (Leo) & numerous nieces and nephews.
Tony was a proud graduate of the class of 1977 at St. Francis DeSales High School & an avid fan of UofL Athletics. He was a Kroger Employee for 38 years before becoming a Business Agent for the UFCW Local Union 227 where he served proudly for the last 5 years.
He will be remembered for his larger than life personality, the pride he held in his work, & his unwavering love & compassion for his family & friends.
Visitation will be Sunday, August 11th from 12pm - 8pm at Owen Funeral Home (5317 Dixie Hwy) with a funeral mass to follow on Monday, August 12th at 10am at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church (5505 New Cut Rd).
The Jett family kindly request that expressions of sympathy be made to St. Francis DeSales High School.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Aug. 10, 2019