Anthony "Tony" Fargnoli
Louisville - Anthony "Tony" Fargnoli, 85, of Louisville, passed away on Sunday, September 8, 2019.
Tony was born in Providence, Rhode Island to the late Enrico and Carmella Fargnoli. He was a retired schoolteacher at Butler High School and a retired Lieutenant Colonel in the U.S. Army Reserves. He was quite active as he played hockey for the Louisville Blades from 1962-1976 and spent over 40 years coaching. He also owned and trained horses and was a member of the H.B.P.A. He and his wife are members of St. Bartholomew Catholic Church. Tony attended St. Raphael Academy in Pawtucket, RI, where he lettered in hockey, baseball and football. He graduated from Western Kentucky University with a bachelor's and master's degree, where he was a member of OmaKron and later Sigma Nu. Tony also played baseball for Coach Diddle at Western where he was his catcher.
He is preceded in death by his siblings, Enrico Fargnoli, Pauline Rezendes and Ann Corbin.
He is survived by his wife, Elaine Wrenn Fargnoli; brothers, Edward (Rita),) and Robert (Leslie) Fargnoli; sisters, Rita Fargnoli and Flora Relois; many nieces and nephews and great-nieces and nephews. Tony is also survived by a sister-in-law, Dolores Fargnoli and a brother-in-law, Walter Rezendes.
Funeral Mass for Tony will be celebrated at 10 AM on Friday, September 13th at St. Bartholomew Catholic Church, 2042 Buechel Bank Road. Visitation will from 2-8 PM on Thursday, September 12th at Ratterman & Sons Funeral Home, 3800 Bardstown Road.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Tony's memory to the Kentucky Horsemen's Benevolent Protective Association, 3729 S. 4th Street, Louisville, 40214.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Sept. 9 to Sept. 10, 2019