Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 26, 2019
9:00 AM
St. Martha Catholic Church
2825 Klondike Lane
Funeral service
Tuesday, Mar. 26, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Martha Catholic Church
2825 Klondike Lane
Anthony Francis "Tony" Emrich Obituary
Anthony Francis "Tony" Emrich

Louisville - Anthony Francis "Tony" Emrich, 87, of Louisville, passed away Thursday, March 21, 2019.

He was born to the late Joseph and Nora Emrich, a 1949 graduate of St. Xavier High School and attended Bellarmine University.

Tony served his country in the Air Force and was a member of St. Martha Parish since 1962. He was a quiet, humble servant with a quick wit; devoted to God and his family. His love of music led him to his beloved French horn, and he served 50 years in the Holy Name Band, 25 in the Masterpiece Brass, and the St. X Marching Band.

Preceding him in death are his parents; his sibling crew of Joseph, Gerald, William, and Vincent Emrich, Sister Mary Noreen OSU, Ann Roberts, Therese Fleischer, and Barbara Cassidy.

Survivors include his wife of 61 years, Shirley Miner Emrich; daughter, Julie; son, Jay; grandson, Greg (Brenn); great-granddaughter Evelyn; and a host of nieces and nephews.

Funeral Mass will be at 10 AM on Tuesday, March 26, 2019 at St. Martha Catholic Church, 2825 Klondike Lane. Visitation will be from 9 to the time of Mass at the church.

Memorial donations may be made in Tony's memory to the Hildegard House and St. Johns Homeless Shelter. Online condolences may be shared at www.Ratterman.com.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Mar. 24, 2019
