Anthony French Sr.
Anthony French Sr.

Louisville - 77, passed away Saturday, August 15, 2020.

He was a member of Antioch Missionary Baptist Church, Owner of French Plaza, a graduate of Central High School Class of 1961, retired from Philip Morris and a Navy Veteran.

He was survived by his wife, Mary Ruth French; children, Anthony French Jr., Rev. Eric French Sr., (Karla), Patrick J. French (Rita), Patricia A. French, Maria Taylor (Timothy), Marguerite Wilburn (Lawrence) and Robert Stith Jr. (Kena); beloved Godson Elton Carpenter; 18 grandchildren; 4 great-grandchildren; 8 siblings, and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Visitation: 9am-11:45am Saturday, August 22, 2020 at Antioch Missionary Baptist Church, 3315 Dixie Highway. Funeral service will be private.

In lieu of flowers family request that donations be made to the Cancer Society, Kidney Foundation, Oak Grove Missionary Baptist Church or Antioch Missionary Baptist Church.

The service will be live streamed via: Facebook live, YouTube, @Antiochlou.org.

Arrangements entrusted to A. D. Porter & Sons, 1300 W. Chestnut St.






Published in Courier-Journal from Aug. 17 to Aug. 19, 2020.
