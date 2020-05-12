Anthony Gerald (Tony) Cecil, Sr.



Louisville - Anthony Gerald (Tony) Cecil, Sr. was born on April 27, 1932, in Louisville, Kentucky. He passed away Sunday, May 10th, 2020, at his home in Louisville.



Tony attended Flaget HS and Ahrens Vocational School and then enlisted in the U.S. Air Force, serving in the north Pacific during and after the Korean War. Upon his return he continued his life of national service, becoming a civilian employee of the U.S. Navy at the Naval Ordnance Plant on Southside Drive. His career spanned nearly forty years as a machinist, a supervisor and a machine tool computer specialist.



In 1959, he married the love of his life, Barbara Louise Fehler, and they celebrated 60 years together in April, 2019. She preceded him in death, as did his parents, Richard D. Cecil, Sr. and Odette (Hardy) Cecil, his older brother, Richard D. Cecil, Jr., and a younger brother who died in infancy. He is survived by his two children, Anthony Jr. and Stephen, three grandchildren and two great grandchildren.



His avocation was competitive water skiing. As a trick skiing specialist, Tony traveled the country making friends and teaching his methods, winning a national championship in 1989 in the process.



A celebration of Tony's life will be announced next month when restrictions on social gatherings are lifted. You may honor his memory by making a donation to Wellspring, PO Box 1927, Louisville, Kentucky, 40201, to support their efforts to help those with mental illness in our community.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store