Anthony Joe Phelps
Louisville -
Joe passed away suddenly on Feb. 20, 2019, leaving his cherished wife, Shelia Owens, mother and step-father Bessie and Hayward Preston, dear friends Nancy and Walt Norris, Charlene and Bob Atkins, step-brother and sisters David Allen Hardin, Cathy Sullivan, Mary Pat Martin, Bennie Jane Whitlock, and Bibianna Ostrand, niece Melissa Drake Smith and nephew Michael Scott Drake, and many cousins, as well as countless friends through his work with Metro United Way, the Greater Louisville Central Labor Council, and many other organizations. Preceded in death by his father James Arthur Phelps, step-mother Martha Elizabeth Phelps, sister Rita Phelps Drake, step-brother Pat Hardin and step-sister Joann Frank.
Joe was born March 19, 1954 in Louisville. A 1972 graduate of Butler High School, Joe was committed to the community and to his Union brothers and sisters. Joe worked at the Phillip Morris Louisville plant, and served as an officer in the Bakery, Confectioners and Tobacco Union. Joe helped negotiate benefits for his union members when the plant shut down in 2000.
Joe served as a volunteer Loaned Executive representing his union with Metro United Way in the 1980s, 1990s and early 2000s. He also worked as assistant director of AFSCME Indiana Kentucky Council 962. Joe joined Metro United Way fulltime in 2014 as Labor Liaison and Community Services vice president.
The legacy of Joe Phelps is the positive impact he had on hundreds of people through his decades of service to the community, his union family, veterans, and those in need. His passing leaves an irreparable scar on the hearts of many.
Visitation is Friday, March 1, 2 p.m. to 8 p.m., and Saturday, March 2, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Service is Saturday, March 2, at 1 p.m. at Owen Funeral Home, 5317 Dixie Highway, Louisville.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Metro United Way through this website: https://metrounitedway.org/in-memory-of-joe-phelps/
Published in The Courier-Journal from Feb. 24 to Feb. 27, 2019