Anthony Joseph Huff Sr.
Anthony Joseph Huff, Sr.

Louisville - Anthony Joseph Huff, Sr., 62 passed away peacefully Thursday, July 23, 2020.

He was an Army Veteran and was preceded in death by his brother Eddie.

Survivors include his parents Edward and Lenore Huff, children Anthony Jr. and Tammy, brother George Huff (Rhonda), sisters Teresa Druen (Mike), Debra Kinsolving and Shirley Buntain (Rick), many grandchildren and loving nieces and nephews.

Service and burial private. Nunnelley Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.






Published in Courier-Journal from Jul. 27 to Jul. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Nunnelley Funeral Home, Inc.
4327 Taylor Boulevard
Louisville, KY 40215
(502) 368-3396
