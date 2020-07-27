Anthony Joseph Huff, Sr.
Louisville - Anthony Joseph Huff, Sr., 62 passed away peacefully Thursday, July 23, 2020.
He was an Army Veteran and was preceded in death by his brother Eddie.
Survivors include his parents Edward and Lenore Huff, children Anthony Jr. and Tammy, brother George Huff (Rhonda), sisters Teresa Druen (Mike), Debra Kinsolving and Shirley Buntain (Rick), many grandchildren and loving nieces and nephews.
Service and burial private. Nunnelley Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.