A.D. Porter & Sons Funeral Home Downtown
1300 West Chestnut Street
Louisville, KY 40203
(502) 587-9678
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Pleasant View Baptist Church
2600 Virginia Ave.
Funeral service
Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019
12:00 PM
Pleasant View Baptist Church
2600 Virginia Ave.
Anthony K. Petty

Anthony K. Petty Obituary
Anthony K. Petty

LOUISVILLE - 55, passed away Wednesday, October 23, 2019.

He is survived by his companion, Sherri Pettway; children, Cameron Petty, Tyroneisha Petty-Gaither (Leonard), Tameika, Tavonda & Dedra Petty (Amber), Karita Wooten (Colby); brother, Lamont Petty; stepsister, Vickie Hampton; 3 grandchildren.

Visitation: 10am-12pm Thursday, October 31, 2019 at Pleasant View Baptist Church, 2600 Virginia Ave., with funeral service to follow at noon, burial in Green Meadows Cemetery.

Arrangements entrusted to A. D. Porter & Sons, 1300 W. Chestnut St.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Oct. 26 to Oct. 29, 2019
