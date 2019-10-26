|
|
Anthony K. Petty
LOUISVILLE - 55, passed away Wednesday, October 23, 2019.
He is survived by his companion, Sherri Pettway; children, Cameron Petty, Tyroneisha Petty-Gaither (Leonard), Tameika, Tavonda & Dedra Petty (Amber), Karita Wooten (Colby); brother, Lamont Petty; stepsister, Vickie Hampton; 3 grandchildren.
Visitation: 10am-12pm Thursday, October 31, 2019 at Pleasant View Baptist Church, 2600 Virginia Ave., with funeral service to follow at noon, burial in Green Meadows Cemetery.
Arrangements entrusted to A. D. Porter & Sons, 1300 W. Chestnut St.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Oct. 26 to Oct. 29, 2019