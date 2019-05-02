Services
Arch L. Heady at Resthaven
4400 Bardstown Road
Louisville, KY 40218
(502) 491-5950
Anthony Brangers
Visitation
Thursday, May 2, 2019
12:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Arch L. Heady at Resthaven
4400 Bardstown Road
Louisville, KY 40218
Celebration of Life
Friday, May 3, 2019
12:00 PM
Arch L. Heady at Resthaven
4400 Bardstown Road
Louisville, KY 40218
Anthony L. "Tony" Brangers


Anthony L. "Tony" Brangers Obituary
Anthony L. "Tony" Brangers

Shelbyville - 75, passed away on April 30, 2019. He was born on January 11, 1944 to the late Louis and Dorothy Brangers.

In addition to his parents, Tony is preceded in death by his brother, Gerald Brangers.

Left to cherish his memory is his wife of almost 30 years, Ruby Brangers; son, Tony Brangers Jr.; daughter, Jennifer Baker (Donnie); grandchildren, Prescott Motley, Julianna Casey, Blake Brangers, Caroline Brangers, Jacob Motley and Rhys Davies; siblings, Ann Reuther, Beverly Lang, Ray Brangers and Belinda Gentry.

A service to celebrate Tony's life will take place at 12pm on Friday, May 3, 2019 at Arch L. Heady at Resthaven, 4400 Bardstown Road, with burial to follow in Resthaven Memorial Park. The family will accept guests for visitation on Thursday May 2, 2019 from 12-8pm.
Published in The Courier-Journal on May 2, 2019
