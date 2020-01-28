|
Anthony Marcus Bohannon
Louisville - ,79, entered eternal life on Monday, January 27, 2020 at Wedgewood Healthcare Center. He served his country in the United States Army and retired from General Electric. Anthony was preceded in death by his parents, Henry and Louise Bohannon. Surviving are his brother, Kenneth (Debbie) Bohannon, Louisville, sisters, Janice Cowling, Sellersburg, Sylvia (Don) Savage, Greenville, nieces, Kimberly, Melony, and Megan, great-nieces and nephews, Heather, Lonnie, Jr., and Tanner. Funeral services will be held 1PM Monday at the Garr Funeral Home in Sellersburg with burial to follow at Resthaven Memorial Park in Louisville. Visitation will be Sunday from 3-8PM and anytime after 11AM until the time of service on Monday.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Jan. 28 to Jan. 31, 2020