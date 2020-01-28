Services
Garr Funeral Services
7806 Hwy 311
Sellersburg, IN 47172
(812) 246-3344
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Garr Funeral Services
7806 Hwy 311
Sellersburg, IN 47172
View Map
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 3, 2020
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Garr Funeral Services
7806 Hwy 311
Sellersburg, IN 47172
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Feb. 3, 2020
1:00 PM
Garr Funeral Services
7806 Hwy 311
Sellersburg, IN 47172
View Map
Burial
Following Services
Resthaven Memorial Park
Louisville, KY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Anthony Bohannon
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Anthony Marcus Bohannon

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Anthony Marcus Bohannon Obituary
Anthony Marcus Bohannon

Louisville - ,79, entered eternal life on Monday, January 27, 2020 at Wedgewood Healthcare Center. He served his country in the United States Army and retired from General Electric. Anthony was preceded in death by his parents, Henry and Louise Bohannon. Surviving are his brother, Kenneth (Debbie) Bohannon, Louisville, sisters, Janice Cowling, Sellersburg, Sylvia (Don) Savage, Greenville, nieces, Kimberly, Melony, and Megan, great-nieces and nephews, Heather, Lonnie, Jr., and Tanner. Funeral services will be held 1PM Monday at the Garr Funeral Home in Sellersburg with burial to follow at Resthaven Memorial Park in Louisville. Visitation will be Sunday from 3-8PM and anytime after 11AM until the time of service on Monday.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Jan. 28 to Jan. 31, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Anthony's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -