Anthony "Delbert" Roby Obituary
Ekron - Entered into rest peacefully with his family at his side on Friday, January 24th.

He retired as a fork truck driver for the Williamette Company. Mr. Roby was a member of Buck Grove Baptist Church , former deacon for Grace Baptist Church, and a former member of the Keys Ferry Baptist Church. His passions were playing guitar at church and with his friends and enjoyed his family and friends.

He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Juanita Roby; three children, Donna McBee (Mark), Larry Roby (Cindee) and Sherry Roby (Tina); seven grandchlidren and 18 great-grandchildren.

His funeral will be at 11am Tuesday, January 28th, at the Heady-Hardy Funeral Home, 7710 Dixie Highway, with entombment following in Louisville Memorial Gardens West. Visitation will be on Monday from 2pm until 8pm.

Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to the .
Published in The Courier-Journal from Jan. 25 to Jan. 26, 2020
