Anthony S. "Tony" Rowlett
Anthony S. "Tony" Rowlett

Louisville - 63, passed away Monday, May 25, 2020. He is survived by his wife, Diana Rowlett; children, Michael Anthony and Quinton A. Rowlett and Katocka Bailey; 2 grandchildren and other relatives and friends.

Service will be held at a later time; Arrangements by G.C. Williams Funeral Home.




Published in Courier-Journal from May 29 to May 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
G. C. Williams Funeral Home
1935 W. Broadway
Louisville, KY 40203
(502) 772-3123
