Or Copy this URL to Share

Anthony S. "Tony" Rowlett



Louisville - 63, passed away Monday, May 25, 2020. He is survived by his wife, Diana Rowlett; children, Michael Anthony and Quinton A. Rowlett and Katocka Bailey; 2 grandchildren and other relatives and friends.



Service will be held at a later time; Arrangements by G.C. Williams Funeral Home.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store