Anthony S. "Tony" Rowlett
Louisville - 63, passed away Monday, May 25, 2020. He is survived by his wife, Diana Rowlett; children, Michael Anthony and Quinton A. Rowlett and Katocka Bailey; 2 grandchildren and other relatives and friends.
Service will be held at a later time; Arrangements by G.C. Williams Funeral Home.
Louisville - 63, passed away Monday, May 25, 2020. He is survived by his wife, Diana Rowlett; children, Michael Anthony and Quinton A. Rowlett and Katocka Bailey; 2 grandchildren and other relatives and friends.
Service will be held at a later time; Arrangements by G.C. Williams Funeral Home.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier-Journal from May 29 to May 31, 2020.