Anthony Terry Allen
Greenville - Anthony Terry Allen, 56, of Greenville, Indiana, passed away at his home on Monday, March 9, 2020. Anthony enjoyed being outside every minute that he could. He enjoyed working with his hands and constructing and building anything that came to his mind. Out of all his life accomplishments, his greatest was being Papaw.
He was born on February 17, 1964 in Cookeville, Tennessee to the late Fred and Sue (Copeland) Allen. Along with his parents, he is preceded in death by his sister, Darlene Reeves; and mother-in-law, Charlene Miller.
Anthony is survived by his loving wife, Kim Allen; daughter, Kacie (Nick) Elrod; son, Nicholas Allen; siblings, Darrell Moore, Jeff Allen, Greg Allen, and Tammy Tucker; grandchildren, Emelia and Henry Elrod; and father-in-law, Van "Tennessee" Miller.
Visitation will be from 1:00 pm to 7:00 pm on Saturday, March 14, 2020 at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions - New Albany. Visitation will continue on Sunday morning, March 15, 2020 after 9:00 am. His Funeral Service will be at 11:00 am on Sunday, at the funeral home with burial to follow at Greenlawn Cemetery in Greenville, Indiana.
The family requests that contributions in Anthony's memory be made to American Cancer Association .
Published in The Courier-Journal from Mar. 11 to Mar. 13, 2020