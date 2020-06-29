Anthony Vaught
Louisville - Anthony Vaught, 57, of Louisville, passed away Saturday June 27, 2020 at Hosparus Inpatient Care Center.
He was a machinist for Sypris Technology.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Marion Vaught and Frances Long and sister, Bonnie Gibbs.
He is survived by his loving wife, Lula Vaught; son, Anthony Vaught Jr.; daughter, Sabrina Vaught; brothers, Clifton, Randall and Teddy Vaught; sisters, Patricia Priest and Sandy Vaught.
His funeral service will be 10:30am Tuesday, June 30, 2020 at Ratterman Keenan Southwest Chapels, 4832 Cane Run Road, with burial in Evergreen Cemetery.
Visitation will be 2-7pm Monday.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to American Cancer Society.
Published in Courier-Journal on Jun. 29, 2020.