Anthony Vaught
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Anthony's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Anthony Vaught

Louisville - Anthony Vaught, 57, of Louisville, passed away Saturday June 27, 2020 at Hosparus Inpatient Care Center.

He was a machinist for Sypris Technology.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Marion Vaught and Frances Long and sister, Bonnie Gibbs.

He is survived by his loving wife, Lula Vaught; son, Anthony Vaught Jr.; daughter, Sabrina Vaught; brothers, Clifton, Randall and Teddy Vaught; sisters, Patricia Priest and Sandy Vaught.

His funeral service will be 10:30am Tuesday, June 30, 2020 at Ratterman Keenan Southwest Chapels, 4832 Cane Run Road, with burial in Evergreen Cemetery.

Visitation will be 2-7pm Monday.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to American Cancer Society.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier-Journal on Jun. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
29
Visitation
02:00 - 07:00 PM
Send Flowers
JUN
30
Funeral service
10:30 AM
Joseph E. Ratterman & Son Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Joseph E. Ratterman & Son Funeral Home
4832 Cane Run Road
Louisville, KY 40216
(502) 447-7114
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved