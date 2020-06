Anthony VaughtLouisville - Anthony Vaught, 57, of Louisville, passed away Saturday June 27, 2020 at Hosparus Inpatient Care Center.He was a machinist for Sypris Technology.He was preceded in death by his parents, Marion Vaught and Frances Long and sister, Bonnie Gibbs.He is survived by his loving wife, Lula Vaught; son, Anthony Vaught Jr.; daughter, Sabrina Vaught; brothers, Clifton, Randall and Teddy Vaught; sisters, Patricia Priest and Sandy Vaught.His funeral service will be 10:30am Tuesday, June 30, 2020 at Ratterman Keenan Southwest Chapels, 4832 Cane Run Road, with burial in Evergreen Cemetery.Visitation will be 2-7pm Monday.In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to American Cancer Society