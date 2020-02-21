Services
1934 - 2020
Anthony W. Stauble Obituary
Anthony W. Stauble

Louisville - 85, passed away, February 20, 2020 at Episcopal Church Home. He was born July 4, 1934 in Louisville, Ky to the late Elmer C. and Anna May Eisenbeis Stauble. He is also preceded in death by his wife, Mary Sherrill O'Bryan Stauble, daughter, Lynda M. Cunningham; sisters, Mary Virginia Rose, Betty Joan Frank; brother, Elmer D. Stauble.

He was a 1952 graduate of St. X, and member of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 369. He also worked until retirement at Philip Morris as a maintenance supervisor.

He is survived by his sons, David A. Stauble (Connie), Jack S. Stauble (Cindy), Jeffrey L. Stauble (Vanessa); daughters, Carol Jean Goose (Dan), Sharon Stauble - Smith (David); son in law, Kevin Cunningham (Ann); 20 grandchildren; and 35 great grandchildren.

Visitation will be 2:00 - 8:00 p.m., Wednesday, February 26, 2020 at Highlands Funeral Home, 3331 Taylorsville Road, Louisville, Ky 40205. Funeral mass will be 10:00 a.m., Thursday, February 27, 2020 at Our Mother of Sorrows, 760 Eastern Parkway, Louisville, Kentucky 40217 with burial to follow at Calvary Cemetery.

Expressions of sympathy may be made to Hosparus or .
Published in The Courier-Journal from Feb. 21 to Feb. 23, 2020
