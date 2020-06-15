Anthony "Pond" Williams
Anthony "Pond" Williams

Louisville - 65, died Saturday at Baptist Health.

Survivors his children, Nova Wright, Mary Brown, Oliva Williams; siblings JoAnn Alexander, Marketta Avery, Herman "Chuckie" Williams; 5 grandchildren, 3 great grandchildren.

Services are private. W.T. Shumake & Daughters Funeral Home in charge.




Published in Courier-Journal from Jun. 15 to Jun. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
W T Shumake & Daughters Funeral Home
3815 Newburg Rd
Louisville, KY 40218
(502) 458-6214
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 15, 2020
My prayers go out to the family of Mr. Anthony William's during this time. I am so sorry to hear of the loss of your loved one.
Many blessings,
Vanessa Makle
Friend of Chuckie and Rose Williams
Vanessa Makle
Acquaintance
