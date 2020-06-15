My prayers go out to the family of Mr. Anthony William's during this time. I am so sorry to hear of the loss of your loved one.
Many blessings,
Vanessa Makle
Friend of Chuckie and Rose Williams
Anthony "Pond" Williams
Louisville - 65, died Saturday at Baptist Health.
Survivors his children, Nova Wright, Mary Brown, Oliva Williams; siblings JoAnn Alexander, Marketta Avery, Herman "Chuckie" Williams; 5 grandchildren, 3 great grandchildren.
Services are private. W.T. Shumake & Daughters Funeral Home in charge.
Louisville - 65, died Saturday at Baptist Health.
Survivors his children, Nova Wright, Mary Brown, Oliva Williams; siblings JoAnn Alexander, Marketta Avery, Herman "Chuckie" Williams; 5 grandchildren, 3 great grandchildren.
Services are private. W.T. Shumake & Daughters Funeral Home in charge.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier-Journal from Jun. 15 to Jun. 16, 2020.