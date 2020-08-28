1/1
Antoinette Louise (Karrer) Wiesemann
1929 - 2020
Wiesemann, Antoinette Louise (Karrer), 90, passed away Wednesday, August 26, 2020.

Antoinette (Toni) was born November 7, 1929 to the late Edward and Rose (Canova) Karrer.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 58 years, Norbert L. Wiesemann, Sr., her sisters Mary Margaret Spalding and Emma Catherine (Kate) Karrer, and brothers, Robert, Herman, and Edwin Karrer.

She leaves behind sons Thomas Wiesemann (Judy), James Wiesemann (Kaye) and Norbert Wiesemann, Jr.; daughter Linda Mulloy (Mark); grandchildren Emily Brun (Ray), John Wiesemann, Hannah Strauss (Chris), David Mulloy, Robert Mulloy, and Maggie DeHaven (Brad); and great-grandchildren Garrett Quire, Isabelle and Grace Brun; Wesley, Bailey, Conley and Ridley Strauss; and Noah DeHaven.

Toni grew up in the German-Paristown neighborhood where she lived most of her life. She was a lifetime member of St. Therese Church and a 1948 graduate of Ursuline Academy. She lived her life as a homemaker and mother. She was well known among family, neighbors and friends for her transportation services to appointments, church, shopping or wherever anyone needed to go. She was an avid Bellarmine Knights basketball fan and spent many seasons in her seats across from the Bellarmine bench before spending most of this past season cheering them on from home.

Toni was a caring wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, neighbor and friend. She will be greatly missed by those who cared for her.

Her funeral service will be private due to COVID-19 restrictions. Visitation will be Monday August 31 from 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm at Bosse Funeral Home, 1355 Ellison Avenue. Masks and social distancing regulations apply.

Expressions of sympathy may be made to Mass of the Air or Hosparus of Louisville.




Published in Courier-Journal from Aug. 28 to Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
31
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Bosse Funeral Home, Inc. - Louisville
Funeral services provided by
Bosse Funeral Home, Inc. - Louisville
1355 Ellison Avenue
Louisville, KY 40204
502-451-8440
Memories & Condolences
August 29, 2020
I have so many great memories of growing up down the street from Antoinette. She always had a smile and was happy to see you...such a kind and compassionate lady. Sending blessings and prayers to the Wiesemann Family.
Kimberly Rapson Foy
Neighbor
August 28, 2020
My Prayer For You Is That God's Peace & Love Comforts You Through The Pain You're Feeling Right Now. I Also Pray He Helps You Recover & Heal, In Time, From This Loss
Cynthia Strickland (Bob Wiesemann Daughter)
Family
August 28, 2020
Sending prayers for comfort and peace to her family with the passing of Aunt Toni, a beloved loved one.
Kathleen Canova
Family
August 28, 2020
Our Deepest Sympathy - You Are In Our Thoughts & Prayers
Libby Wiesemann
Family
