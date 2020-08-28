Antoinette Louise (Karrer) Wiesemann



Wiesemann, Antoinette Louise (Karrer), 90, passed away Wednesday, August 26, 2020.



Antoinette (Toni) was born November 7, 1929 to the late Edward and Rose (Canova) Karrer.



She was preceded in death by her husband of 58 years, Norbert L. Wiesemann, Sr., her sisters Mary Margaret Spalding and Emma Catherine (Kate) Karrer, and brothers, Robert, Herman, and Edwin Karrer.



She leaves behind sons Thomas Wiesemann (Judy), James Wiesemann (Kaye) and Norbert Wiesemann, Jr.; daughter Linda Mulloy (Mark); grandchildren Emily Brun (Ray), John Wiesemann, Hannah Strauss (Chris), David Mulloy, Robert Mulloy, and Maggie DeHaven (Brad); and great-grandchildren Garrett Quire, Isabelle and Grace Brun; Wesley, Bailey, Conley and Ridley Strauss; and Noah DeHaven.



Toni grew up in the German-Paristown neighborhood where she lived most of her life. She was a lifetime member of St. Therese Church and a 1948 graduate of Ursuline Academy. She lived her life as a homemaker and mother. She was well known among family, neighbors and friends for her transportation services to appointments, church, shopping or wherever anyone needed to go. She was an avid Bellarmine Knights basketball fan and spent many seasons in her seats across from the Bellarmine bench before spending most of this past season cheering them on from home.



Toni was a caring wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, neighbor and friend. She will be greatly missed by those who cared for her.



Her funeral service will be private due to COVID-19 restrictions. Visitation will be Monday August 31 from 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm at Bosse Funeral Home, 1355 Ellison Avenue. Masks and social distancing regulations apply.



Expressions of sympathy may be made to Mass of the Air or Hosparus of Louisville.









