Embry-Bosse Funeral Home
2723 PRESTON HWY
Louisville, KY 40217-2428
(502) 635-6371
Monday, Jan. 20, 2020
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020
10:00 AM
Our Mother of Sorrows Catholic Church
760 Eastern Parkway
View Map
Louisville - 92, died Thursday, January 16, 2020 at U of L Health Jewish Campus.

She was the former Antoinette O'Bryan, a retired teller for the old National City Bank.

She was a member of Our Mother of Sorrows Church, and the Altar Society of Our Mother of Sorrows.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Edward J. Schmackers; brother, Maur Joseph O'Bryan; and sisters, Mary Stauble, and Peggy O'Bryan.

She is survived by her sons; Edward J. Schmackers, Jr. (Karen) and James A. Schmackers; brother Robert A. O'Bryan (Pat) sister, Joyce A. Wiseman; and a grandson, Andrew Joseph Schmackers.

Her Mass of Christian Burial will be 10 am Tuesday, January 21,2020 at Our Mother of Sorrows Catholic Church 760 Eastern Parkway with burial in Calvary Cemetery. Visitation will be from 2-8 pm Monday at Embry-Bosse Funeral Home 2723 Preston Highway.

Memorial gifts may be made to the Autism Society of America, 4340 East-West Highway, Bethesda MD 20814.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Jan. 17 to Jan. 19, 2020
