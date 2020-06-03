Antoinette Taylor
Prospect - Antoinette O. Taylor, 69, of Prospect, Kentucky, passed away on Tuesday, June 2, 2020.
She was born on August 1, 1950 in Louisville, Kentucky to the late Charles and Effie Taylor. She is also preceded in death by her Sister-In-Law, Mary-Anne O'Connell Taylor.
Antoinette is survived by her brother, Charles A. Taylor, II, Sister-In-Law, Lisa Taylor, nephews, Charles A. Taylor, III, William Jennings Clay Taylor and niece, Kelly O'Connell Taylor, and her beloved dog, Staffie.
Per Antoinette's wishes cremation was chosen and there will be no services.
The family requests that contributions in Antoinette's memory be made to Greencastle Baptist Church.
To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.NewcomerKentuckiana.com.
Prospect - Antoinette O. Taylor, 69, of Prospect, Kentucky, passed away on Tuesday, June 2, 2020.
She was born on August 1, 1950 in Louisville, Kentucky to the late Charles and Effie Taylor. She is also preceded in death by her Sister-In-Law, Mary-Anne O'Connell Taylor.
Antoinette is survived by her brother, Charles A. Taylor, II, Sister-In-Law, Lisa Taylor, nephews, Charles A. Taylor, III, William Jennings Clay Taylor and niece, Kelly O'Connell Taylor, and her beloved dog, Staffie.
Per Antoinette's wishes cremation was chosen and there will be no services.
The family requests that contributions in Antoinette's memory be made to Greencastle Baptist Church.
To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.NewcomerKentuckiana.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier-Journal from Jun. 3 to Jun. 5, 2020.