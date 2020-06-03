Antoinette Taylor
Antoinette Taylor

Prospect - Antoinette O. Taylor, 69, of Prospect, Kentucky, passed away on Tuesday, June 2, 2020.

She was born on August 1, 1950 in Louisville, Kentucky to the late Charles and Effie Taylor. She is also preceded in death by her Sister-In-Law, Mary-Anne O'Connell Taylor.

Antoinette is survived by her brother, Charles A. Taylor, II, Sister-In-Law, Lisa Taylor, nephews, Charles A. Taylor, III, William Jennings Clay Taylor and niece, Kelly O'Connell Taylor, and her beloved dog, Staffie.

Per Antoinette's wishes cremation was chosen and there will be no services.

The family requests that contributions in Antoinette's memory be made to Greencastle Baptist Church.

To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.NewcomerKentuckiana.com.






Published in Courier-Journal from Jun. 3 to Jun. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Newcomer Funeral Home-East Louisville Chapel
235 Juneau Drive
Louisville, KY 40243
(502) 245-0095
