Antonio Booker
1957 - 2020
Antonio Booker

Louisville - was born June 1, 1957 and departed this life on June 18, 2020. He graduated from Shawnee High School and worked for Westrock Services. Antonio will be truly missed by his family and friends.

Service will be held at Right Now Harvest Church on Thursday, June 25, 2020 at 11:00 am.




Published in Courier-Journal from Jun. 22 to Jun. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
25
Service
11:00 AM
Right Now Harvest Church
Funeral services provided by
G. C. Williams Funeral Home
1935 W. Broadway
Louisville, KY 40203
(502) 772-3123
