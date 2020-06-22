Or Copy this URL to Share

Antonio Booker



Louisville - was born June 1, 1957 and departed this life on June 18, 2020. He graduated from Shawnee High School and worked for Westrock Services. Antonio will be truly missed by his family and friends.



Service will be held at Right Now Harvest Church on Thursday, June 25, 2020 at 11:00 am.









