Antony "Tony" Perez Vegas
Louisville - , 62, passed away Friday, May 3, 2019.
He was a member of Mensa International and a Communication Specialist for Metro Safe.
He is survived by his sisters, Kaaren Jackson and Teresa "Brandy" Williams; special cousins, David Conley (Patricia) and Thelma Jackson; niece, Erinn Williams; caregiver Janis Williamson, and a host of other cousins family and friends.
Family will be receiving family and friends at 1pm Saturday, May 11, 2019 at A. D. Porter & Sons, 1300 W. Chestnut St.
Published in The Courier-Journal on May 8, 2019