Services
A.D. Porter & Sons Funeral Home Downtown
1300 West Chestnut Street
Louisville, KY 40203
(502) 587-9678
Resources
More Obituaries for Antony Vegas
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Antony Perez "Tony" Vegas

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Antony Perez "Tony" Vegas Obituary
Antony "Tony" Perez Vegas

Louisville - , 62, passed away Friday, May 3, 2019.

He was a member of Mensa International and a Communication Specialist for Metro Safe.

He is survived by his sisters, Kaaren Jackson and Teresa "Brandy" Williams; special cousins, David Conley (Patricia) and Thelma Jackson; niece, Erinn Williams; caregiver Janis Williamson, and a host of other cousins family and friends.

Family will be receiving family and friends at 1pm Saturday, May 11, 2019 at A. D. Porter & Sons, 1300 W. Chestnut St.
Published in The Courier-Journal on May 8, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now