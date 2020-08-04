1/1
Apostle Ella Mae Booker Taylor
1952 - 2020
Apostle Ella Mae Booker Taylor

Louisville - 68, passed away Friday, July 31, 2020 at Clark Memorial Hospital in Jeffersonville, IN.

Born June 1, 1952, she lived in New Albany, IN She was the Pastor of Lamb Of God Healing Ministries in Sellersburg, IN.

She was proceeded in death by her husband Otis C. Taylor Jr. & Son Otis III(Lee). She is survived by 6 loving children; Ted, Daneen, Andrae, LaQueeta, Amesha, Shelly, 7 siblings and a host of grandchildren, great grandchildren, family and friends.

A Celebration of Life will be 11am Friday, August 7, 2020 at Lamb of God Healing Ministries, 8206 Old Hwy. 60, Sellersburg, IN with burial in West Haven Cemetery, New Albany, IN. Visitation will be 6pm to 9pm Thursday at the church






Published in Courier-Journal from Aug. 4 to Aug. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
6
Visitation
06:00 - 09:00 PM
Lamb of God Healing Ministries
AUG
7
Celebration of Life
11:00 AM
Lamb of God Healing Ministries
Funeral services provided by
A.D. Porter & Sons Funeral Home Downtown
1300 West Chestnut Street
Louisville, KY 40203
(502) 587-9678
