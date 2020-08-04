Apostle Ella Mae Booker TaylorLouisville - 68, passed away Friday, July 31, 2020 at Clark Memorial Hospital in Jeffersonville, IN.Born June 1, 1952, she lived in New Albany, IN She was the Pastor of Lamb Of God Healing Ministries in Sellersburg, IN.She was proceeded in death by her husband Otis C. Taylor Jr. & Son Otis III(Lee). She is survived by 6 loving children; Ted, Daneen, Andrae, LaQueeta, Amesha, Shelly, 7 siblings and a host of grandchildren, great grandchildren, family and friends.A Celebration of Life will be 11am Friday, August 7, 2020 at Lamb of God Healing Ministries, 8206 Old Hwy. 60, Sellersburg, IN with burial in West Haven Cemetery, New Albany, IN. Visitation will be 6pm to 9pm Thursday at the church