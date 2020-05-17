April Marie Gillahan Jauernik
April Marie Gillahan Jauernik

Louisville - April Marie Gillahan Jauernik, 73, of Louisville, Kentucky, passed away on Friday, May 15, 2020. She was born on March 25, 1947 in Louisville, Kentucky to the late Marshall and Mary Gillahan. She will be remembered for her radiant smile and friendliness to everyone she came across. She had a heart for giving and made many donations to different charities every month.

In addition to her parents, April is preceded in death by her brother, Ted Gillahan and a nephew, Jason Gillahan.

Left to cherish her memory is her beloved husband of 53 years, Karl Jauernik; her daughters, Susan (Bobby) Worman and Dawn (Heather) Jauernik; grandchildren, Matthew Worman, Robert Worman, Justin Worman, Alexis Worman and Logan Moore; 1 great grandson on the way; and siblings, Martha Thompson, Tony Gillahan and Kelly Luckett.

Published in Courier-Journal from May 17 to May 24, 2020.
