Services
Joseph E. Ratterman & Son - Southside
7336 Southside Drive
Louisville, KY 40212
(502) 361-7112
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Joseph E. Ratterman & Son - Southside
7336 Southside Drive
Louisville, KY 40212
View Map
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Joseph E. Ratterman & Son - Southside
7336 Southside Drive
Louisville, KY 40212
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019
12:00 PM
Joseph E. Ratterman & Son - Southside
7336 Southside Drive
Louisville, KY 40212
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for April Russell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

April Michelle Russell


1974 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
April Michelle Russell Obituary
April Michelle Russell

LOUISVILLE - 44, passed away on February 13, 2019.

She is survived by her husband of 17 years, Roderick Russell; sons, Devon and Terrance Davis; daughter, Natassia Russell; mother, Lisa (Davis) Poston; step-father, Michael Titus; sister, Tammy Davis-Williams; brothers, Charles "Chip" Poston and Isaiah Titus; and a host of loving aunts, nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Her funeral service will take place noon Thursday at Joseph E. Ratterman & Son, 7336 Southside Drive, with burial to follow at Kentucky Veterans Cemetery Central. Visitation will be held Wednesday from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. and Thursday from 10 a.m. until time of service.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Feb. 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Joseph E. Ratterman & Son - Southside
Download Now