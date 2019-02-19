|
|
April Michelle Russell
LOUISVILLE - 44, passed away on February 13, 2019.
She is survived by her husband of 17 years, Roderick Russell; sons, Devon and Terrance Davis; daughter, Natassia Russell; mother, Lisa (Davis) Poston; step-father, Michael Titus; sister, Tammy Davis-Williams; brothers, Charles "Chip" Poston and Isaiah Titus; and a host of loving aunts, nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Her funeral service will take place noon Thursday at Joseph E. Ratterman & Son, 7336 Southside Drive, with burial to follow at Kentucky Veterans Cemetery Central. Visitation will be held Wednesday from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. and Thursday from 10 a.m. until time of service.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Feb. 19, 2019