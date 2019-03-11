|
Arbidella Gentry Dooley
Mt. Washington - Arbidella Gentry Dooley, 80, of Mt. Washington, returned to the Lord on Saturday, March 9, 2019 at Baptist Health.
Arbidella worked for many years at the Southern Bell Telephone Company before working alongside of her husband for 20 years in the Bullitt County Sheriff's Department. She was a lifelong member of Pleasant Grove Baptist Church, where she served in the nursery for over 50 years, and a member of the Mt. Washington Historical Society.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Lloyd "Shot" Dooley; and her parents, Theodore and Evelyn Gentry.
She will be missed by her daughter, Delinda Rothman (Kris); three sons, Lloyd Allen (Pam), Dwight (Kelly), and Daniel (Jennifer) Dooley; Her sister, Roberta Bumgardner; brother, Charles Allen Gentry; along with 8 Grandchildren & 5 Great Grandchildren.
Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Wednesday at McFarland-Troutman-Proffitt Funeral Home with burial to follow in the Mt. Washington Cemetery. Friends may visit from 2 to 8 p.m. Tuesday and after 9 a.m. Wednesday.
Memorial gifts are suggested to the or .
Published in The Courier-Journal on Mar. 11, 2019