|
|
Ariana Michelle Watson
Louisville - age 12, passed away on Thursday, May 16, 2019. She will be deeply missed for her bubbly, sassy, yet loving, kindhearted, and beautiful personality.
She was preceded in death by her grandmothers, Sue Harris, and Carmen Watson-Scott; and uncle, John Matthew Watkins.
Ariana is survived by her parents, Ashley and Doug Watkins, Jr.; brother, Stephen A. Watson; grandparents, Virgil Horsley (Jennifer), Doug Watkins, Sr. (Patricia), Dennis Watson-Scott; aunts, Angela Peters (Samuel), Jessica Sandau (James Hebb), Tonia Watson, Rita Kinkston; uncles, Brandon Watkins (Brianna), Patrick Watkins (Ashley), Mason Watkins, and John Watson; and many great-grandparents and cousins.
Funeral Services will be at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, May 22, 2019 at Owen Funeral Home, 5317 Dixie Hwy. Louisville, KY 40216. Burial will follow at Mount Hebron Cemetery in Leitchfield, KY.
Visitation will be from 2:00 - 8:00 PM on Tuesday, May 21, 2019 at Owen Funeral Home.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the KY Organ Donors Association (kyorgandonor.org); or WHAS Crusade For Children (whascrusade.org).
Published in The Courier-Journal on May 21, 2019