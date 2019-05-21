Services
Owen Funeral Home
5317 Dixie Highway
Louisville, KY 40216
(502) 447-2600
Visitation
Tuesday, May 21, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Owen Funeral Home
5317 Dixie Highway
Louisville, KY 40216
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, May 22, 2019
11:00 AM
Owen Funeral Home
5317 Dixie Highway
Louisville, KY 40216
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ariana Watson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ariana Michelle Watson

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Ariana Michelle Watson Obituary
Ariana Michelle Watson

Louisville - age 12, passed away on Thursday, May 16, 2019. She will be deeply missed for her bubbly, sassy, yet loving, kindhearted, and beautiful personality.

She was preceded in death by her grandmothers, Sue Harris, and Carmen Watson-Scott; and uncle, John Matthew Watkins.

Ariana is survived by her parents, Ashley and Doug Watkins, Jr.; brother, Stephen A. Watson; grandparents, Virgil Horsley (Jennifer), Doug Watkins, Sr. (Patricia), Dennis Watson-Scott; aunts, Angela Peters (Samuel), Jessica Sandau (James Hebb), Tonia Watson, Rita Kinkston; uncles, Brandon Watkins (Brianna), Patrick Watkins (Ashley), Mason Watkins, and John Watson; and many great-grandparents and cousins.

Funeral Services will be at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, May 22, 2019 at Owen Funeral Home, 5317 Dixie Hwy. Louisville, KY 40216. Burial will follow at Mount Hebron Cemetery in Leitchfield, KY.

Visitation will be from 2:00 - 8:00 PM on Tuesday, May 21, 2019 at Owen Funeral Home.

Expressions of sympathy may be made to the KY Organ Donors Association (kyorgandonor.org); or WHAS Crusade For Children (whascrusade.org).
Published in The Courier-Journal on May 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now