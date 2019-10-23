Services
Ratterman Funeral Home
12900 Shelbyville Road
Louisville, KY 40243
(502) 244-3305
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Funeral service
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
11:30 AM
Holy Trinity Lutheran Church
2416 South Highway 53
LaGrange, KY
Arland Ray VanMeter

Arland Ray VanMeter Obituary
Arland Ray VanMeter

Simpsonville - Arland Ray VanMeter, 79, of Simpsonville, KY passed away peacefully at Baptist Health Louisville on Tuesday, October 22, 2019 with his loving wife of 57 years by his side. A native of Louisville, Arland was born May 11, 1940 to the late Arland and Elnora Bischoff VanMeter. He was an Electrician by trade and a member of the Local 369 IBEW for 55 years. He was a devoted and faithful member of Holy Trinity Lutheran Church for 17 years. Arland was an avid University of Kentucky fan and liked to watch basketball, football, and golf. Throughout his years he loved travelling, fishing, and camping. Mostly, he loved his family and friends.

Those left to cherish his memory are his wife, Judy Gale Beck VanMeter; son, Kevin Ray VanMeter (Laura); two daughters, Karen Lynn VanMeter, Kathy Lynn Curline (Greg); seven grandsons; and one granddaughter. He is also survived by five brothers, Thomas (Anita); Warren; Dennis (Sharon); Michael (Wanda); and Terry (Becky) VanMeter.

Funeral services will be held at 11:30 a.m., Saturday, October 26, 2019 at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 2416 South Highway 53, LaGrange, KY 40031 with burial to follow at Resthaven Memorial Park. Visitation will be held from 2-8 p.m., Friday, October 25, 2019 and from 9-10 a.m., Saturday at Ratterman Funeral Home, 12900 Shelbyville Rd., East Louisville.

Expressions of sympathy may be made in the form of donations to the Arland VanMeter Memorial Fund at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Oct. 23 to Oct. 24, 2019
