Arlene Bridgewater



Scottsburg - Arlene Bridgewater, 88, of Scottsburg, Indiana, passed away on Saturday, September 12, 2020 at Autumnwood Assisted Living in Tipton, Indiana. She was born on May 24, 1932 in Booneville, Indiana, the daughter of the late James Isaac and Della (Sieyel) Broshears. Arlene graduated from Booneville High School in 1947 and Hanover College in 1953. She was married on October 1,1954 to Burton Bridgewater, who preceded her in death on February 24, 2010. Arlene was a retired teacher and had taught at both Frankfort Elementary and Booneville Elementary Schools. She was a member of Scottsburg United Methodist Church, Xi Iota Psi Sorority and Eastern Star Chapter 107. Arlene enjoyed reading, jigsaw puzzles, and watching sports. She also enjoyed sewing for herself and family members. Most of all, Arlene enjoyed spending time with her family. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a brother, Donald Broshears. Survivors include her son, Mark (Elizabeth) Bridgewater of Atlanta, Indiana; her daughter, Cherri Hayes of Avon, Indiana; four grandchildren and one great grandchild. Funeral Service: 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday at the Scottsburg United Methodist Church with Shepherd Bill Talbott officiating. Visitation: 12 to 2 p.m. on Tuesday at Scottsburg United Methodist Church. Interment will be in Scottsburg Cemetery. Online condolences:www.collinsfuneralhome.net.









