1/1
Arlene Bridgewater
1932 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Arlene's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Arlene Bridgewater

Scottsburg - Arlene Bridgewater, 88, of Scottsburg, Indiana, passed away on Saturday, September 12, 2020 at Autumnwood Assisted Living in Tipton, Indiana. She was born on May 24, 1932 in Booneville, Indiana, the daughter of the late James Isaac and Della (Sieyel) Broshears. Arlene graduated from Booneville High School in 1947 and Hanover College in 1953. She was married on October 1,1954 to Burton Bridgewater, who preceded her in death on February 24, 2010. Arlene was a retired teacher and had taught at both Frankfort Elementary and Booneville Elementary Schools. She was a member of Scottsburg United Methodist Church, Xi Iota Psi Sorority and Eastern Star Chapter 107. Arlene enjoyed reading, jigsaw puzzles, and watching sports. She also enjoyed sewing for herself and family members. Most of all, Arlene enjoyed spending time with her family. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a brother, Donald Broshears. Survivors include her son, Mark (Elizabeth) Bridgewater of Atlanta, Indiana; her daughter, Cherri Hayes of Avon, Indiana; four grandchildren and one great grandchild. Funeral Service: 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday at the Scottsburg United Methodist Church with Shepherd Bill Talbott officiating. Visitation: 12 to 2 p.m. on Tuesday at Scottsburg United Methodist Church. Interment will be in Scottsburg Cemetery. Online condolences:www.collinsfuneralhome.net.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier-Journal from Sep. 13 to Sep. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
15
Visitation
12:00 - 02:00 PM
Scottsburg United Methodist Church
Send Flowers
SEP
15
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Scottsburg United Methodist Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Collins Funeral Home
465 West McClain Avenue
Scottsburg, IN 47170
(812) 752-3232
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Courier-Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved