Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions - Southwest Louisville Chapel
10304 Dixie Hwy
Louisville, KY 40272
(502) 935-0056
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Moore Temple Church of God in Christ
2315 W. Broadway
Funeral
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
1:00 PM
Moore Temple Church of God in Christ
2315 W. Broadway
Arlene F. Nichols

Arlene F. Nichols Obituary
Arlene F. Nichols

Louisville - Arlene Frances Nichols, 73, of Louisville, Kentucky, passed away on Saturday, October 26, 2019.

Visition will be from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm on Saturday, November 2, 2019 at Moore Temple Church of God in Christ, (2315 W. Broadway). Her funeral will follow at 1:00 pm. Burial will be at Green Meadows Cemetery in Louisville.

Published in The Courier-Journal from Oct. 28 to Oct. 30, 2019

www.NewcomerKentuckiana.com
Published in The Courier-Journal from Oct. 28 to Oct. 30, 2019
