|
|
Arlene F. Nichols
Louisville - Arlene Frances Nichols, 73, of Louisville, Kentucky, passed away on Saturday, October 26, 2019.
Visition will be from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm on Saturday, November 2, 2019 at Moore Temple Church of God in Christ, (2315 W. Broadway). Her funeral will follow at 1:00 pm. Burial will be at Green Meadows Cemetery in Louisville.
To leave a special message for the family, please visit
www.NewcomerKentuckiana.com
Published in The Courier-Journal from Oct. 28 to Oct. 30, 2019